Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant was taken off the court by wheelchair during the second quarter of the team's 116-111 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Luckily, x-rays on Morant's ankle show there was no fracture, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

"So tough to see Ja go down," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. "I know he's going to bounce back and be fine. We'll have more updates as we're going through, but so far so good."

Jenkins says Morant will continue to be evaluated and will provide an update on Tuesday.

Morant came down awkwardly after attempting to block Nets forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot's shot. He landed on the shooter's foot and attempted to make his own way back to the Grizzlies' bench, but fell to the floor.

After being taken off the court in a wheelchair, the former Rookie of the Year was able to return to the bench in the fourth quarter and was seen wearing a protective boot.

Morant tweeted after the game: “'Every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before.' Heard you."

The young star is averaging 36 points and 8 assists through the first two games of the 2020-21 season.

