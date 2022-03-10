When you are a famous athlete with millions of followers on social media, it is safe to assume that people are going to want to send you DMs. While this may be the case, there is probably a zero percent chance that these athletes are actually reading or responding to the DMs, as it would take way too much time to actually comb through every single message.

With that being said, sometimes, fans will take to social media with screenshots from supposed exchanges they've had with athletes or musicians. The latest person to get caught up in that trap is none other than Ja Morant of the Grizzlies, who reportedly told some fan he would get them a free courtside ticket if they got 500k likes on a tweet.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Morant saw the tweet and was a bit surprised by it all, as he immediately had to call it out as the cap that it was. "I must've got hacked cuz 12 ain't tell you dat dawg," Morant wrote. Given the tweet was from an NBA stan account, one could come to the conclusion that this was simply photoshopped, although it is impossible to say right now.

This should definitely be a fair warning to athletes and celebs out there, as pretty well any fan can just say a DM was from you, even if it probably wasn't. After all, the digital age has allowed for a lot of trickery online.