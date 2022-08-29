Ja Morant has quickly become one of the most entertaining superstars in the entire NBA. He plays with a ton of swagger and he has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into one of the most fun teams to watch in the entire league. Last year, the Grizzlies were second in the Western Conference, and if it weren't for Morant's injury against the Golden State Warriors, there is a reasonable chance they would have made the Western Conference Finals.

Having said all of that, Morant stays winning as he is in the midst of a $190 million contract with the Grizzlies. They gave him the bag thanks to his efforts on the court, and they want to make sure he stays with the team for a very long time.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Morant seems to be enjoying his newfound wealth, and he is even sharing the earnings with his father, Tee Morant. Tee has been instrumental in Ja's success and can be seen courtside at almost every single Grizzlies game.

In the clip below, Morant showed off his massive Memphis mansion, and as you can see, he is living right next to his father, who also has a large home to live in. Needless to say, Morant is showing appreciation to those who have always stood by him.





