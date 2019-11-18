Back in 2001, the Vancouver Grizzlies left Canada and went down south to Memphis as it was becoming clear that the team wasn't financially viable in the land of the north. During their stint in Western Canada, the team's performance was quite abysmal so the city didn't really miss out when they left. Instead, they focused their attention on another failing team, the Canucks. Regardless, the original Vancouver Grizzlies jersey remains a staple of 90s culture and earlier this year, the Grizzlies promised to bring it back.

Well, now it seems like the jersey is finally here and Ja Morant has been enlisted to show off the uniform. These will be debuted on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers and they are looking pretty phenomenal, as you can see from the images below.

The jersey is full teal and contains black and white graphics around the collar and arms. Not to mention, the Vancouver Grizzlies logo is written in a font that screams 90s nostalgia. These uniforms are going to pop out on the court and if you're a former fan from Vancouver, you'll definitely want to tune in on Saturday just to see these in action.

Let us know in the comments below what you think and if you'd ever wear them yourself.