Ja Morant is easily one of the most entertaining young stars in the NBA right now. When Ja came into the league, it was stated that the Memphis Grizzlies would be a team to watch for years to come, and so far, that prophecy has come true.

If you watch Ja play, then you know that he has a ton of confidence, no matter who he's playing. On social media, he has been known to talk trash about his rivals, and overall, his presence is very good for the league as he is someone who brings back that old-school feel to the game.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

During an interview with Taylor Rooks, Morant enacted that old-school mentality as he spoke about none other than Michael Jordan. MJ is considered to be the GOAT of basketball, but that certainly doesn't scare Morant. In the clip down below, Morant claimed that he could cook Jordan 1-on-1 and that he would have loved to have played in the late 80s and 90s.

"I wish I played in his generation," Morant said. "I would've cooked him too. Nobody got more confidence than 12. I'm never going to say nobody going to beat me 1-on-1."

As you can imagine, Morant is receiving some hefty criticism for this take. Having said that, you can't help but admire the kid's confidence.