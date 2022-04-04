Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are currently having a fairy tale season. The team is second in the Western Conference standings, and without Morant in the lineup, the team is 19-2. They are currently on a seven-game winning streak, and they even defeated the Phoenix Suns, who are the best team in the entire league. Needless to say, this team is the surprise of the NBA, and they could very well find themselves going on a deep run once the playoffs start.

While Morant is injured, he has been looking to have some fun. For instance, the superstar talent was recently in Atlanta where he went to the famous jewelry store Icebox with famous artist Gunna.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

In the video below, shared by TMZ, Morant can be seen trying on various pieces. As it turns out, Morant got himself a few unique bracelets, as well as a couple of rings. The basketball star is looking to up his accessory game, and this certainly worked out for him as he bought $55K worth of jewelry in the end. Having Gunna next to him certainly helped, as the rapper has always been a solid fashion curator.

As for matters pertaining to basketball, Morant will be looking to return to the court soon. The Grizzlies have a real opportunity to be great, and if Morant returns, this team could be guaranteed a spot in the Western Conference Finals.

