J. Stone Shares "Weekend" Ft. Young Dolph

J Stone is returning with a brand new album in June, and today, he's unveiled a new single off of the project featuring the late Young Dolph. The two rappers connect on "Weekend," a gritty banger that pairs the two over smokey production. Dolph holds down the first verse, placing himself in Stone's stomping grounds and comparing himself to Master P in '98 while J Stone takes it back to Crenshaw and Slauson.

"Working with Dolph was like working with Nipsey, the chemistry, sharing game of the independent grind with each other, and us having the same drive. Dolph would FaceTime me almost every other day about shooting the video. Sadly, the unbelievable tragedy happened that hit me almost just as hard as Nip’s passing” J. Stone said. “But I’m sticking to the script and the plans we both had for “Weekend,” because that’s what Dolph would have wanted. Anthem of the year, better yet a lifetime.”

J Stone's forthcoming album, The Definition Of Sacrifice drops on June 15th with appearances from Styles P, Mozzy, Jadakiss, Swizz Beatz, and more.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in L.A. on a 101, speedin' in a Rari

Feelin' like LeBron, man, these n***as can't stop me

South Central thuggin' like OG Bobby

Big Backwood full of real good Biscotti

I feel like P in 1998

On the flip phone and wearing Versace

