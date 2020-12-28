Despite the rapper's unfortunate passing earlier this year,Nipsey Hussle fans have remained well-fed all year. This is partially due to the help of J Stone, who had two Neighborhood Nip features on his latest project The Definition of Pain. Now, the frequent collaborator and friend of the late rapper is confirming that a whole album by Nipsey is underway.

In a new interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Stone explained that there were a lot of loose verses by Nipsey floating around in the atmosphere of various different studios, even though he put a lot of patience in carefully crafting his projects. He assures fans, however, that the follow-up to Victory Lap will be arriving any moment now.

Aaron J. Thornton/BET/Getty Images

"It's so much music this n*gga done did, bro. Like you wouldn't even imagine, bro," J Stone said two minutes into the conversation. "There's sh*t I haven't even heard when I thought I heard everything." J Stone went on to assure fans that these verses can all be compiled to create one proper posthumous release for fans of the late California rapper.

"It's definitely going to be another Nip album," he continued. "But, it's All Money In so we ain't going to put out nothing Micky. ... Rest in peace to [Pop Smoke]. I feel like if they would've held on to his music more and put it out the right way, it would've been received differently. But, the music was still good and we needed it at that time."

Are you excited about the new Nipsey tracks? Let us know in the comments!

[via]