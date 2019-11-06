J Stone Redefines His Principles On "The Definition Of Loyal"

All Money In rapper J Stone has officially dropped off his new album The Definition Of Loyal, something he makes clear within his project's opening track. Evoking memories of Nipsey Hussle through the introductory "The Marathon Continues," Stone takes to a steady West Coast bounce with some introspective game; his flow is actually reminiscent of Nip's own, though distinct enough to stand on its own two. In a refreshing turn, Stone's project makes little attempt to crossover, instead remaining firmly affixed in the West Coast aesthetic.

With appearances from The Game, YG, Nipsey Hussle(!), Wale, Dom Kennedy, and more, The Definition Of Loyal feels varied in its content, if a little overlong. Still, those who came up admiring the West West sound will find much to enjoy here. Those who found their curiosities piqued by Nip's co-sign will likewise swerve disappointment, as J Stone proves more than able to seize the marathoner's baton and continue the hustle. Stream this project now, and sound off below. Is J Stone officially on your radar?