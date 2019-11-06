J Stone Links With Nipsey Hussle, Pacman Da Gunman & Casanova For "Nineteen"

Today, J Stone delivered his brand new album The Definition Of Loyalty, a consistent batch of west coast flavor; should you be itching for some new music from that particular neck of the woods, it's likely that Stone's latest will be a cure for what ails you. Especially given his association with the late Nipsey Hussle, who went on to lay down some guest vocals alongside Pacman Da Gunman and Casanova. With a g-funk-inspired beat from Bassman providing the foundation, Nipsey sets it off with the hook, his voice immediately tugging at the heartstrings.

At this stage, cries of "The Marathon Continues" have lost their meaning, depending on the source. Yet given that Stone and Nipsey were associates prior to his passing, the dedication feels all the more sincere. Between the three emcees spitting verses, "Nineteen" is a workmanlike approach to a west coast banger; nothing too flashy, but solid all-around. Should you like what you hear, be sure to support J Stone's new album in full right here.

Quotable Lyrics

Lord knows they wanna see me stressin'

Don't wanna see me flexing, that's why my diamonds VVS

I'm a blood I let that fifth off, I love to see my Crips walk

So let the homie Nip talk

- Casanova