J Stone & Dave East Team Up On "All Or Nothing"

Aron A.
October 12, 2020 16:58
All Or Nothing
J Stone Feat. Dave East

From South Central to Harlem, J Stone and Dave East connect for "All Or Nothin'."


A prodigy of Nipsey Hussle, J Stone has been putting his best foot forward in keeping Nipsey's name alive in whatever way possible. Stone is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming project which is yet to be titled. Kicking off the campaign, Stone grabs Dave East for their brand new collaboration, "All Or Nothin." Backed by a smooth soul sample, with production hailing from Larrance " Rance", Dopson & Quintin "Q" Guilledge, Stone and East swap bars detailing their hustle coming out of the mud with aspirations to better themselves and the people around them. "Took myself on tour, n***a, who city lit?/ Now, I want Grammys, n***a used to wanna see a brick," Stone raps. East also delivers a solid verse on the record, flexing his sharp delivery and penmanship as he reflects on boss moves.

Quotable Lyrics
This ain't no look at me now rap or I told you so
N***a been had the flow, n***a I know I'm gold
Really diamond, I'm Stone, Nip said I'mma blow
Like C4, but you ain't know, so here I go

J Stone Dave East
J Stone & Dave East Team Up On "All Or Nothing"
