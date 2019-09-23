mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J-Soul Flaunts His Feelings On "The Heartbreak Kid" Album

Milca P.
September 23, 2019 03:41
The Heartbreak Kid
J-Soul

J-Soul shares new project.


J-Soul has finally arrived with his long-teased The Heartbreak Kid outing, packaging his signature moody soundscapes into a nine-track effort with one guest slot filled by fellow artist Friyie.

It marks J-Soul's first full-length arrival since 2017's L.I.S.A. independent project. Both efforts arrived after the Canadian singer departed from Birdman's Cash Money imprint and judging by his subtle hints, J-Soul has adapted well as he pens "#nolabelnoproblems" in a recent caption.

Per usual, the effort is crafted with the"Sad Souls" in mind as he broodingly croons of with equal passion of luxurious boasts and burning heartaches. Get into The Heartbreak Kid down below.

 

