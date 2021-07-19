Legendary music executive J. Prince spoke out against police harassing him on social media, this weekend, saying that feds are blaming him for the actions of others. In a video posted online, Prince shows text messages from an alleged drug deal that shows someone using his name.

"Let me say something to you clowns, who in my opinion, lie on my name and are trying to set me up," he says in the clip. "In my opinion, some of y'all are doing things out of ignorance, and others like Daryl D-Town Lewis, Ronni Bookman, Slyvester Brown are, in my opinion, snitching, trying to get themselves ahead in life or out of trouble."



Jemal Countess / Getty Images

"I don't knock no man's hustle. But don't put my name in none of that law-breaking shit," he says later in the video. "I have enough problems on my own."

As for his history of being falsely targeted and harassed, he says, "I've had drugs planted on me on two different occasions by dirty cops and had to beat those cases in court." He also references being targeted by crooked DEA agents and harassed by the IRS.

Prince ended the video by telling his followers to stay tuned. Check out the video below.