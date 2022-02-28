Houston's J. Prince, the founder of Rap-A-Lot Records, slammed the four bounty hunters responsible for the killing of 31-year-old Walter Hutchins, who was gunned down, last Wednesday. The men who shot Hutchins had originally told Houston police that the victim opened fire on them first; however, that was refuted by surveillance video obtained by ABC13.

In a post on Instagram, Prince reveals he was a cousin of Hutchins.



Jemal Countess / Getty Images

“These are bounty hunters ambushing my family Walter down last night as he was leaving a place of business," Prince wrote. "You motherfuckers better be lucky I wasn’t there because y’all look like robbers and jackers to me. As you can see this looks like a hit, you should never run up on a person like this in plain clothes and no police cars at night.

He continued: “Y’all never gave him a chance to know who you were without gunning him down first. We won’t allow y’all to get away with this one by changing the narrative or justify killing a man because he has a warrant for his arrest.”

Houston police are currently investigating the incident.

Check out Prince's post here, including the aforementioned surveillance footage.

[Via]