After making power moves for decades, J. Prince has finally fulfilled one of his dreams. The Rap-A-Lot Records icon has been a fixture in the music industry and helped create the Texas wave that fans continue to celebrate, and it's time for Prince to take a giant leap. The rich and famous often like to show off their luxury whips and expensive jewelry, but not everyone has the right number of zeroes in their bank accounts to buy themselves a private island.

Eddie Murphy, Julia Roberts, Leonardo Dicaprio, Steven Speilberg, and dozens of other wealthy figures have copped themselves a private location surrounded by crystal blue waters, and J. Prince has added his name to the list. Prince shared a video of his new home, albeit at a distance, and he spoke about making his dream a reality.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

"They said it couldn't be done," said Prince. "They told me I was dreaming too big. They told me I was crazy. They said it was impossible. I done made the impossible possible. Prince Island number one. Loyalty for life." He's understandably keeping the location of his tropical digs under wraps, but by the sound of things, we may be seeing a string of Prince Islands in the years to come.

Check out J. Prince's video below.