As Hip Hop awaits more news about Young Thug, Gunna, and the 26 others that were recently arrested on RICO charges, two OGs are going at it. Apparently, there were some dealings between J. Prince and Wack 100 on behalf of Larry Hoover, and things seemed to have gone left. Prince has been fighting for Hoover's release from prison and in an audio message he posted to his Instagram page, the Rap-a-Lot Records icon detailed his contention with the music manager.

"It's no secret that I, along with the Hoover family, lawyers, and friends are fighting hard for Larry Hoover freedom," said Prince in the clip. "Meanwhile, this dude Wack and Karen Chapman, has taken the position to work against the Hoover family by trying to monetize off his name and whole footage that could contribute to his freedom."

"So, if it's one thing this Wack dude is telling the truth about is that I don't f*ck with him," Prince continued. "When I was in L.A. talking to this lyin' ass n*gga, never once did he take the position that he was partners in the theft of the Hoover family's like he's doing in that rehearsed conversation with them clowns." It seems that Prince was referencing a Clubhouse discussion. "Now, what he is not telling the truth about is why. So, listen up, there's a woman by the name of Karen Chapman that was entrusted by the Hoover family to interview Larry Hoover with the understanding of bringing the interview back to the family."

"She decided to run off with the interview and a fake fraud contract claiming Larry Hoover signed all his rights away for nothing," he added. "Larry Hoover is far from being a dummy, so for Wack and Karen to be taking a position on disrespecting the Hoover family by attempting to sell Larry Hoover's likeness without the family's permission is a mistake—for whomever [is] considering buying it."

"I been around a long time and I know when someone is trying to set me up with police conversations," said Prince, adding that this is why he's not going to plead his case or listen to anyone else's on Clubhouse. "But I tell you what, I don't know if you were violated on the block or what, but all that snake, jealousy, and hate sh*t that you have in your heart n*ggas, bring that sh*t to Dr. Prince and I'mma cure you of that disease."

J. Prince's poignant comments weren't lost on Wack 100 who responded by sharing a video image that detailed their text messages.

"YOU CAN ARGUE WITH THAT. ALL OF SUDDEN YOU DON’T KNOW NOTHING," he said. "ALL OF A SUDDEN THERE HAS NEVER BEEN ANY CONVERSATION. ALL OF A SUDDEN NONE OF THIS EVER HAPPENED. MY COAST IS MY COAST MY TEAM IS MY TEAM." Check it all out below.