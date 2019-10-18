Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted in a lavish wedding dress, and everyone lost their minds. People apparently thought she was getting married, but she was just on set for her new movie, aptly titled Marry Me. The star is reportedly filming a Universal movie about a rockstar's fianciée who is tired of the groom's lifestyle and antics, so she marries a random person from the crown instead.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty

It seems like the director was being ironic while casting for the film. Now, the Maid in Manhattan actress is getting married in Manhattan. Quite fitting don't you think? The dress was also so beautifully designed that it was impossible not to advertise it beyond the movie. Every bride will now wish they were wearing that dress at their actual wedding. Jennifer Lopez was recently engaged to Alex Rodriguez, also known as A-Rod, and people are now wondering what her real wedding dress will look like.

J-Lo is not only a great actress, but she's a talented singer, and a crafty businesswoman. On top of this project, the 50-year old beauty just came out with the Promise fragrance. She recently shared her creation with her Instagram audience captionning it with a hashtag ''#whatsyourpromise.'' She is also set to perform in Super Bowl's 2020 Half Time Show with Shakira and others. It's fair to say that Jennifer Lopez is a legend, and at 50-years old she's still rocking it in the industry.