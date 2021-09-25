If you were wandering through Central Park on Friday Night, you may have seen (or heard) Jennifer Lopez rehearsing for a major performance that’s happening later tonight. The 52-year-old spent her evening in New York with Ja Rule and LL Cool J, prepping for Global Citizen Festival.

According to TMZ, the trio came on stage around 8 PM, and spent about half an hour rehearsing five different songs that they’re expected to perform.

Two of the songs were reportedly collaborations between LL and Ja. The other three belonged to Lopez, including her 2018 hit “Dinero” featuring Cardi B and DJ Khaled.

The mother of two then sung “Ain’t It Funny” along with Ja Rule before wrapping up their rehearsal for the evening.

Paparazzi managed to snag some photos of the practice performance, and from the looks of things, we’re in for quite a show. The pictures, posted on TMZ’s website, show Lopez jumping into her pal’s arms, and shaking her famous curves like only she can.

Earlier this month, the Hustlers actress revealed that she doesn’t always feel at home in Hollywood.

“I think for me, I know it is important for all of us to feel like we belong, um, and like most people there's so many times in your life when you feel like an outsider, I feel like that in Hollywood sometimes,” she said, according to TMZ.

Check out a sweet clip of Lopez telling the crowd she’s got “love on her mind” during last night’s rehearsal.

