J. Lo Bares Her Heart And Body For The Release Of New Single "In The Morning"

Depending on who you ask — please don't let it be Mariah Carey! — Jennifer Lopez is easily one of the most influential, successful and age-defying pop stars of all time. Her physique alone at the age of 51 continues to drop jaws across the globe, and now she's doubling down by showing it all off with the release of her new single "In The Morning."



Image:Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since her groundbreaking performance alongside Shakira at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show earlier this year (seen above), J.Lo has not been letter her foot off our necks in terms of showing off her body-ody-ody — *I know that one was corny; roast me in the comments!* With "In The Morning," Lopez goes for her usual pop appeal over an Ibiza-ready club instrumental. While it might be hard to feel the actual bang in this banger since most dance venues are closed due to the current COVID-19 lockdown, those of you out there looking for a catchy uptempo party track will surely enjoy what Jenny From The Block is serving up this time around. If nothing else, the artwork is a nice add-on that won't go unnoticed in the least bit.

Take a quick look below at even more shots of Jennifer Lopez stripping down fully nude for the cover artwork on her new single "In The Morning," shot by famed fashion photography duo Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott:

Listen to Jennifer Lopez's body-thumping new single "In The Morning" right now below and on all music streaming platforms:

Quotable Lyrics:

Hands cover my neck

Hold tight 'cause you're obsessed

Come get it in when you're out

Get it in when you're out

Go down in the dim light

You love it 'cause it's so tight

So you better lock it down

You know you better lock it down

