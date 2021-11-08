Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez aren’t so good at saying goodbye – or that’s what the latest paparazzi photos of the couple seems to infer, anyway. In pictures obtained by TMZ, the famous duo can be seen sharing a lengthy, loving embrace before J. Lo hops on board a waiting plane, taking her to an undetermined destination.

The pair was spotted on the tarmac on Saturday afternoon, with the Hustlers star wearing a cozy looking fuzzy brown coat, some distressed jeans, and warm Ugg boots to match. Affleck’s full look can’t be seen, but we do know he was beating the crisp fall air with a dark grey coat, and he wasn’t afraid to share some silly expressions while saying goodbye to his partner.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Photos show the two caught up in what appears to be a tender moment, exchanging smiles that stretch from ear to ear as they laugh, kiss, and hug. The Last Duel actor even followed the “On The Floor” singer halfway up the stairs to her plane, getting in as many smooches as possible before take off.

TMZ notes that this is the first time we’ve seen Affleck and Lopez in public together since Halloween, when they got their kids together for an evening of trick or treating in Malibu. Both stars have been busy working on upcoming projects, so it’s likely that their time together has been limited.

Rumour has it that the formerly engaged couple has been furiously house hunting in Los Angeles, looking for a place that they can finally call their own, together.

You can find the paparazzi gallery of J. Lo and her beau here.

[Via]