J Hus Shares New "No Denying" Track

J Hus has returned to deliver on his newest "No Denying" single, pairing it nicely with the previously-released "Must Be" track which arrived in November.

The new track gets here just days after the East London emcee unveiled that his next studio album, the follow-up to 2017's Common Sense would be getting here next year to the tune of 17 total songs.

The revelation was followed by Hus' interaction with fans inquiring about all things from the new album to his belief in a higher power. He would cap it all off, however, by revealing that he'll soon plan to vacate Twitter.

"By the end of the year I’ll be off twitter," he admitted."Sorry for annoying you. I know that there are ppl out here that come from where I come from and they need motivation. They are me so I’m basically just talking to myself. If you don’t get it it’s because your not me, so just ignore it."

Listen to "No Denying" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm shaking all your chakras

Gotta stop smoking cannabis

Everyday, different challenges

Never had worthy challengers

Me and you are different calibres

Every day, wake up, manifest