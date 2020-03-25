mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J Hus Flexes Bars On "Spang DVD Freestyle EP 01"

Aron A.
March 24, 2020 20:38
J Hus applies pressure with a brand new freestyle.


J Hus is a busy man these days but he's still keeping a low profile. Since his release from prison in 2019, he was in the cut as fans eagerly awaited the release of his follow-up to 2017 album Common Sense. He dropped a few guest verses here and there but he began the campaign for Big Conspiracy which arrived earlier this year.

He isn't done yet. Fresh off of launching his clothing label The Ugliest, he flaunts his new drip with "Spang DVD Freestyle EP 01." Hus details dishonor and loyalty with the paranoia of enemies lurking throughout his rise to stardom. Hus flexes his lyrical prowess on his new freestyle in a way that wasn't heard throughout Big Conspiracy.

It appears that this is the first of many in the "Spang DVD Freestyle series." Peep the freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics
Used to carry weight on us
Carry something flamin' hot
All my enemies, they can rot
Say they want smoke but they forgot

