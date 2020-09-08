Every artist seems to have that one song that got away, leaving fans to speculate if and when an official release might ever drop. For J. Cole, that track happened to stem from his 2017 documentary 4 Your Eyez Only -- based on the album of the same name -- taking upon the unofficial title of "Want You To Fly." And while the documentary only featured a little under two minutes of the song, it has since gone on to amass over two million views on YouTube alone. Since then, many have been wondering whether Cole would ever release the track in full, with some wondering if The Fall Off would ultimately be its final home.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

As of yesterday, HipHopDX confirms that the track has leaked once again, this time in its full six-minute state. Rather than retaining the previous title, this latest leak has been listed as "JAVARI." While we can't post it here for obvious reasons, it won't take Sherlock Holmes to track this one down. And while it's likely that Cole fans will appreciate the additional verses, one has to wonder whether this leak will have an adverse effect on the song's official release. It wouldn't be the first time a track has been scrapped entirely following premature circulation, and it wouldn't be the last.

Still, for those who have been patiently waiting to hear this track in full, "JAVARI" should come as a welcome surprise. Especially considering that Cole has only released three tracks this year in "Snow On Tha Bluff," "The Climb Back," and "Lion King On Ice." Though technically an older cut, it's still exciting to hear some new bars from the Dreamville lyricist -- and who knows, perhaps "JAVARI" will find a home on The Fall Off when it drops off later this year, as it's slated to do.

[via]