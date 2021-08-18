J. Cole is fresh off of the release of his latest body of work The Off-Seasonwhich stands among the best rap projects of the year so far. Cole hasn't really taken a traditional route in releasing music in his career so it seemed incredibly unlikely that we'd catch him doing some sort of dance for TikTok. In fact, it seemed like the world of J. Cole and TikTok were the furthest things from colliding with each other.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Though no track off of his latest project has turned into a TikTok challenge, it's his 2013 single off of Born Sinner, "She Knows" ft. Amber Coffman and Cults has taken on a life of its own on the social media platform. The single has inspired nearly 197K creations that have picked up heavily in the past few weeks.

While the song largely centers around the story of J. Cole's trifling ways, TikTok has used it into joking about mom's knowing when their kid is lying to their significant other's instincts.

While Cole's 2013 single is getting some free promo, thanks to TikTokers, the rapper has been preparing for his return to the stage this fall. The rapper announced The Off-Season tour alongside Morray and 21 Savage. The tour kicks off on September 24th in Miami before concluding in Los Angeles on October 21st.

Check out some of the most popular TikToks to "She Knows" below.