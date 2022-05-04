While only a few rappers have been fortunate enough to secure diamond plaques, J. Cole can consider himself among them. His record, "No Role Modelz" is officially eligible for diamond certification after moving 10M units. The 2014 Forest Hill Drive cut, which contains a sample from Project Pat's "Don't Save Her," was certified platinum in 2016. Six years later, it's moved 10x as many units. It should be noted that the units that the single moved must be recognized by the RIAA before officially being certified diamond.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The song cracked the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the highest-charting single on the album. The numerous references to The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air also resulted in the song's inclusion in the latest revamp that aired on Peacock earlier this year.

J. Cole has been having a hell of a run in 2022. Although he's still less than a year removed from the release of The Off-Season, he and Dreamville came through with their new project, D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape with DJ Drama. The project secured the label as one of the most solid crews in hip-hop right now led by one of the most commercially successful artists in the game. It also dropped just days before Dreamville Fest made its return. Cole's verse on "Stick" has particularly earned praise.

No response from Cole on his latest feat but we'll keep you posted.