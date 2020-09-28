There have been rumors all year that J. Cole, one of the premier stars in hip-hop, is planning to release an album titled The Fall Off before the end of the year. The album, which will be Cole's sixth, was initially teased during a performance at a Las Vegas festival, where he had graphics with the album's title on the big screen.

Unfortunately, we don't have any information on the album but, this weekend, a massive new mural popped up just outside of J. Cole's hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, which many are praising on social media.

The beautiful piece was done by JEKS, a local North Carolina street artist, who based his work off a photo by Jonathan Mannion.

"Another collaboration with legendary photographer @jonathanmannion of NC hiphop legend @realcoleworld for @uhillwalls in Durham NC," wrote JEKS on Instagram.

The artwork was commissioned in Durham, which is just eighty miles away from Fayetteville.

According to Hip Hop DX, this was included as part of the UHill Walls project. "It’s like an outdoor art experience," said an IG user about the new mural. "It’s over 40,000 square feet full of murals paying tribute to many men and women who have influenced culture all from NC. SUPER dope!"



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Check out the beautiful mural and let us know what you think.

