In Kendrick Lamar's absence, J. Cole has found it easy to navigate the waters, becoming even more of a superstar than he was a few years ago. The North Carolina emcee is seen as one of the most authentic figures in the game, continually spitting truth and dropping lyrical gems for us every time he steps up to the plate. He's been on somewhat of a feature tear as of late and with "The London" being considered as one of the Songs of the Summer by Spotify, there doesn't appear to be an end in sight. One of Cole's most successful singles of all time has been "Middle Child," which got picked up by the NBA as one of their themes for television broadcasts. The song sold so many copies that it joins viral sensation "Old Town Road" as the only two multi-platinum hits of the year.

As reported by DJ Booth, "Middle Child" has officially become the second song to reach multi-platinum status this year. As you've surely noticed, there is less of an abundance of hits in 2019 than there was last year but the songs that have stood out have been recognized by the RIAA. Having gone eight times platinum, Lil Nas X and his debut single are still striving at the top of the Billboard chart but J. Cole is right behind him, enjoying having gone three times platinum with "Middle Child."

With this news, "Middle Child" is officially Cole's most popular single of all time. Behind it is "Work Out." Congratulations!