Though J. Cole is widely recognized as a viable superstar, it's easy to forget that the man quite simply moves units as a genuine commercial juggernaut. We've already seen him pioneer the whole platinum without features movement, a process he has continued to follow long into his career. Last year, he blessed the game with "Middle Child," a triumphant victory lap that went on to find a home on the acclaimed Revenge Of The Dreamers 3.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Since its initial release, the track retained a steady pulse, continuing to prove its replay value to this day. Now, Cole's most recent solo single has been officially certified five times platinum by the RIAA, a milestone celebrated by Dreamville's official Instagram page. Never one to brag or boast, Cole himself opted to let the music speak for itself as he vowed to do on 21 Savage's "A Lot." Clearly, there's a method to his movement, one built on a foundation of humility and artistic integrity.

It doesn't hurt to have an incredible beat from T-Minus in the cut, one that went on to influence Young Thug's own "Hot" off So Much Fun, an album Cole actually executive produced. Expect big things to come from Cole in 2020, once all this dust settles. He's already promised us The Fall Off, and Cole has never been known to bend the truth.