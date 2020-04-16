Could this be J. Cole's way of telling us that his album is about to drop?

During a performance at Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas last year, the globally-celebrated rap artist J. Cole teased that he would be releasing a brand new album soon. Performing in front of graphics that suggested the title of the project would be The Fall Off, we may finally be inching closer unlocking more new music from the North Carolina superstar.

You will recall that on Cole's last full-length album KOD, his sole feature was from kiLL edward. After pulling some detective work, it was revealed that the mysterious artist was actually just J. Cole himself, pitching his vocals and developing a new alter-ego.

Well, that alter-ego has officially returned for the first time in over one year, sending off a tweet and directing people to a private Instagram page.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"IG - healEDWARDdontkill," wrote edward on Twitter.

Belonging to one of hip-hop's highest tiers, new music from J. Cole would excite practically every rap fan in the world. It would serve as a nice supplement to the sonics we've already gotten this year, with many anticipating that it would end up near the top of many "Best Of 2020" lists.

Are you hoping kiLL edward's return to social media means that new music is coming?