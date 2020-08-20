J. Cole may very well be gearing up to deliver his fans with some new music, however, he is also making strides when it comes to the world of sneakers. Cole is currently under contract with Puma, whom he recently teamed up with to create his very first signature sneaker called the Puma RS-Dreamer. So far, two colorways have been released including the colorful OG model, as well as the predominantly red "Blood, Sweat, & Tears" joint. The shoe is perfect for both the court, as well as casual wear, and so far, fans are loving them.

Now, Puma and J. Cole are showing off two more colorways of the RS-Dreamer. The first of these is called the "Concrete Jungle" and gives us those "White Cement" Air Jordan vibes. The shoe is predominantly white while cement beige is placed on the midsole, with black speckles over the tope. We also get some brown materials closer to the toe box, and even some red on the heel. From there, we have the "Purple Heart" colorway which contains a mostly purple upper paired with a yellow, black, and white midsole.

If you're hoping to get these, they will be coming out on Puma and Foot Locker's websites as of Friday, August 21st, for $125 USD.

Image via Puma (Concrete Jungle)

Image via Puma (Purple Heart)

