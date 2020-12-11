J. Cole is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world and while fans wait patiently for his next album, he has also been making a huge splash when it comes to the sneaker world. As it stands, Cole has his very own sneaker with Puma called the RS-Dreamer and ever since the summer, he has been dropping a plethora of great colorways that fans have been excited for. Sneakerheads and basketball players are taking a liking to the shoe, especially the all-red "Blood, Sweat, & Tears" colorway that dropped in August.

Now, this model is coming back for a quick re-stock via Foot Locker. The infamous sneaker store is launching its 12 Days Of Greatness campaign and the Puma RS-Dreamer "Blood, Sweat, & Tears" is a part of it. In the official images below, you can see how the shoe has red mesh and suede on the upper, all while grey is found in the lining and the midsole.

The official 12 Days Of Greatness restock will take place on Friday, December 18th with the shoe selling for $125 USD. These will be available in kids and adult sizes, through the Foot Locker website. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below.

Image via Puma

