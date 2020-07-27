J. Cole is one of the biggest artists in the world so it's no surprise that he has his very own signature sneaker deal. The artist sneaker line trend has been ever-growing over these last few years, and now, J. Cole is looking to leave his mark on Puma. Over the last few weeks, many Puma athletes have been spotted wearing a new basketball shoe, and today, Puma has officially unveiled it as the J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer.

In a press release, Puma noted that this shoe is perfect for both the court and casual life, which means it will certainly appeal to all forms of consumers. J. Cole commented on the release of the shoe and spoke about some of the design philosophies behind his first-ever basketball effort.

“When said out loud, all the best dreams sound crazy. Dreamer was created with the belief that, still, we must follow ours, no matter how unachievable they may seem to others," Cole said. “Over the years, basketball shoes have progressed greatly in their level of technology and comfort but have strayed too far away from designs stylish enough for cultural relevancy. The Dreamer hopes to change that reality. The highest level of on-court performance meets the highest level of aesthetic design for daily wear. Once again, you can hoop in the same shoes you wore outside.”

If you're looking to cop these, you will be able to do so for $125 USD as of Friday, July 31st. The sneaker will be available at Foot Locker and Puma, both in-store and online. Apparel will also be dropping alongside this model.

Image via Puma