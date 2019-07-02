On "Middle Child," J. Cole vowed to approach 2019 by throwing caution to the wind, a promise he has since held up. For one, Cole has lent his visionary senses to Young Thug's Gold Mouf Dog, holding it down as both a collaborator on "The London" and executive producer to the project in entirety. Not only that, but he'll likely play a massive role on the upcoming Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, which arrives in full this Friday, July 5th. To round out the week, Cole has also confirmed his presence at "The Day Party," an all-day show set to take place on the Fourth of July at the Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn.

Joined by DJ Clue, DJ Moma, and DJ Spade, Cole's return to Brooklyn bodes well for fans hoping to catch an advance peek at some Dreamers 3 material. After all, the performance is scheduled the night before the compilation album arrives in full, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Cole pull out a few stops. Not to mention, fans have already speculated that he's been working on his KOD follow-up, which many also speculate to arrive this year.

Should you be interested in attending Brookyln's "The Day Party," be sure to check out the ticket purchase page right here. In the meantime, catch up on Dreamville's new singles, and sound off on who killed "Costa Rica" the hardest.