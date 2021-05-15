mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J. Cole Takes It From South Carolina To NYC On "95.south"

Aron A.
May 15, 2021 09:22
443 Views
154
8
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

95.south
J. Cole

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
94% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Cam'ron and Lil Jon assist J. Cole on the intro of "The Off-Season."


For any hip-hop head who has been constantly debated the narrative surrounding J. Cole's GOAT-ness (at least in comparison to Drake and Kendrick Lamar), The Off-Season should put most criticism to rest. The South Carolina rapper's latest body of work was released in time for his debut in the Africa Basketball League so who better to open up the project than another rapper that can relate to the basketball-to-rapper grind?

Cam'ron is the first voice to open up The Off-Season on "95.south." Unfortunately, he doesn't deliver a verse but he sets the tone for Cole to follow. "Don't check your watch, you know the time. Cole World," Cam declares on the intro before J. Cole comes in with guns blazing. The three-minute intro finds Cole tearing through a similar sample to Jay-Z's "U Don't Know." Cam's narration carries through the track while Lil Jon ties it together at the end of the trunk with a much-needed revitalization of crunk music.

Check the song below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Bitch, my pen to the paper's lethal
I'm sendin' 'em straight to meet the
The n***a that made them, peep the reaper
Creepin' on ya, the scent of failure reekin' on ya
Check your genitalia, pussy-n***as bleedin' on yourself

J. Cole
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  15  4
  8
  443
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
J. Cole
8 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS J. Cole Takes It From South Carolina To NYC On "95.south"
154
8
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject