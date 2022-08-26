J. Cole may have left the Scarborough Shooting Stars, but that hasn't stopped him from honing his basketball skills. The Grammy Award winning rapper turned basketball star was recently spotted showing off his athletic abilities on the court during his time off from he Canadian Elite Basketball League team. The Cole sighting comes just weeks after the Fayetteville native was seen in Ottawa cheering on his former team as they went up against the Hamilton Honey Badgers in a championship game.

Although he had much success as professional basketball star, playing in the Basketball Africa League back in 2021 and the Scarborough Shooting Stars in 2022, Cole ultimately had to leave the team after four games to go on tour. One of most successful performances included two three-pointers that helped lead Scarborough to a 99-81 win over the Newfoundland Growlers.

Cole said of his departure from the team, "Man, it's been phenomenal. I was telling the guys in there like, 'I'm going for these shows, I'm not sure if I'll be back.' But just in case, I had to let them know how incredible this was. The players, the coaching staff, the organization, the league, it's a crazy thing when you see it on paper, when you see what’s actually happening, and they made me feel so welcome."

Since the rap star's departure from the team, a gig that he landed from Drake, the Canadian team made their way to the finals. However, they ultimately lost the championship, much to Drake's dismay. Drizzy took to his Instagram stories to share his feelings on the CEBL Finals, writing, "That's the worst championship foul call I have ever seen in my life. Hamilton was washed and SSS was about to win that chip. @scarboroughshootingstars real 2022 CHAMPS. Hamilton Honey Buns got saved by the refs VITAL you are not him."

Check out J. Cole flexing his skills.