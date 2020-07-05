2019 was a huge year for the Dreamville camp. Not only was Cole coming off of an incredible run with KOD but the rest of the roster were getting some rightfully deserved recognition. Today marks the one year anniversary of the release of Revenge Of The Dreamers III; a compilation album that has withstood the test of time and landed on many year-end lists.

To commemorate the anniversary, the good folks at Dreamville dropped off some unreleased behind-the-scenes footage from the recording sessions that never made the documentary itself. The 10-minute video includes some candid footage of J. Cole locked dropping off a few bars in a casual freestyle.

"One year ago today we released Revenge of the Dreamers III. Today in honor of that we put together some unreleased footage from those legendary sessions. Love to everyone who was apart of this album, and to the fans that always support," Ibraham of Dreamville tweeted out along with a clip of the footage. In a separate tweet, he added, "What we did with the sessions and this album will go live forever and I’m forever grateful to have been apart of that but my favorite thing was the ability to use our platform to shine a light on new super talented artist whether they were signed to Dreamville or not."

Check out the unreleased footage above.