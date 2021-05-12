J. Cole's The Off-Season is upon us, and with the big release only a few days away, the Dreamville lyricist has been in the midst of a pre-game rollout. As such, he actually came through to deliver some bars for the L.A. Leakers, who have been steadily doing their due diligence to ensure that the people are well provided. In that regard they have succeeded immensely today, holding it down with J. Cole's first radio freestyle in years.

While it seemed apparent that Cole was in game shape ahead of The Off-Season, there remained a bit of uncertainty as to how his confidence would manifest. Evidently, it seems as if Cole is simply hellbent on leaving little doubt of his status as an elite emcee. Over the chosen backdrops of Souls Of Mischief's "93 Till Infinity" and Mike Jones' "Still Tippin," Cole proceeded to stage an absolute clinic, showing his handle of basically every quality an emcee should aspire to have; lyrics, flow schemes, pacing, cadence, self-awareness, and charisma, the list goes on.

WATCH: J. Cole puts in work on The L.A. Leakers

Naturally, it didn't take long for Cole's showstopping freestyle to cause an uproar on social media, and fans and rappers alike made sure to voice their appreciation for Cole's performance. Based on the reactions ranging across Twitter, it's clear that many are eagerly awaiting the follow-up on Friday, as the general consensus appeared to be universally positive. Expect this freestyle to keep the pre-Off-Season momentum high, and it should be interesting to see how Cole's sixth studio album stacks up when it comes time to run the numbers.

Check out some of the early reactions to Cole's new freestyle below, and sound off if you're excited for this coming Friday.

