J. Cole has proven himself to be one of the best rappers in the world so now, he is taking his talents and applying them elsewhere. There have been rumors that Cole is looking into getting a tryout with an NBA team, which would certainly be a fun change of pace since we all know Cole is actually quite good at basketball. When it comes to the fashion world, Cole has been working with footwear giant Puma, who he recently dropped a signature basketball shoe with. The sneaker is called the Puma RS-Dreamer and features similar aesthetics to what Puma has been putting out over recent years.

Today, Cole took to his Instagram page where he posted some of the colorways that are in the works for the RS-Dreamer. As you will notice, the "Dreamer" colorway has already been shown off, but now, we get a fresh look at the "Blood, Sweat, and Tears," "Concrete Jungle," "Purple Heart," and "Ebony & Ivory" offerings.

Unfortunately, there are no release dates for the aforementioned colorways, although we're sure we will be getting some new information in the near future.

Stay tuned for updates as we will always be sure to bring you the latest news.