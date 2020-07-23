J. Cole Shares Two-Pack EP "Lewis Street" Ahead Of "The Fall Off"

By now, you've probably (hopefully) already heard J. Cole's Wednesday (July 22) evening releases "The Climb Back" and "Lion King on Ice." For good measure, we thought it would be appropriate to include a post about the actual two-pack EP that he titled Lewis Street which includes both of the singles. J. Cole didn't give fans much time to prepare for his new music as he slyly delivered the news about their arrivals only recently. Yet, it is all a part of a greater build-up to the project that hip hop fans are now impatiently waiting for: The Fall Off.

We haven't heard much from Cole following last year's anticipated Revenge of the Dreamers III which earned the label's artists Grammy nods. It's clear that the label head has been busy helping to craft the careers of his talented artists while also maintaining his own, and by the sounds of "The Climb Back" and "Lion King on Ice," he's doing a fine job. Check out both tracks and let us know if you're looking forward to The Fall Off.

Tracklist

1. The Climb Back

2. Lion King on Ice