iHeartRadio Awards took place on Tuesday night with With performances from LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Some of the biggest stars were honored, from Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, The Kid LaRoi, and more. Jennifer Lopez was also honored during the ceremony with the Icon Award to acknowledge her illustrious career and her achievements.



Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

The night also highlighted the best in hip-hop, which earned J. Cole another award to add to his collection. The rapper took home the Hip Hop Album Of The Year Award for 2021's The Off-Season.

"@JColeNC is always on his A-game, even in "The Off-Season" Congratulations on taking home the award for "Hip-Hop Album of the Year!" A tweet from iHeartRadio's page read.

With the award season underway, it seems like this initial win could be an indication of his success at the Grammy Awards. The rapper currently has four nominations this year for Best Rap Album, and Best Melodic Rap Performance ("P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L" ft. Lil Baby), as well as Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (M Y. L I F E ft. 21 Savage and Morray).

In related news, Cole is gearing up for his forthcoming Dreamville Festival which is expected to take place April 2nd and 3rd in North Carolina. Cole will be headlining with additional performances from Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and DJ Drama who will host a special Gangsta Grillz set with Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and T.I.