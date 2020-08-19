It's become impossible to separate J. Cole from his triumphant boast of going "platinum with no features," but damned if he doesn't keep doing it again and again. And seldom, if ever, do they actually have features; the rare case of myth mirroring reality. And though some wish that J. Cole would actually allow some guest appearances to line his solo material, nobody can dispute that his existing formula is working wonders. As of today, the Dreamville chieftain has officially secured a gargantuan haul of gold and platinum plaques for his collection.

As of today, "No Role Modelz," "Love Yourz," "Apparently," "A Tale Of Two Citiez," "Fire Squad," "Intro," "Hello," "St Tropez," "G.O.M.D," "03 Adolescence," "Wet Dreamz," and "January 28th," have all hit the milestone. Ibrahim H took a moment to reflect on the achievement, maintaining that Cole's 2014 Forest Hills Drive truly proved to be a game-changer in Cole's career. Case in point, as he so eloquently puts it, "that shit still going crazy six years later."

It's no wonder, really. Cole has always maintained the importance of longevity, and seeing him practice exactly what he preaches is the reason he has maintained his credibility so far. Don't be surprised to see Cole continue to amass gold and platinum plaques long after he retires -- after all, the best music only endures with time as new audiences and generations come to discover it. Congratulations to J. Cole for this latest accomplishment, and may there be many more to come.