J. Cole has always been ridiculously selective about who he decides to work with on his music. It's been a running joke that the rapper continues to go platinum without any features on his albums. Despite his obvious aversion to diluting his craft by lending his bars to other people's songs, J. Cole said during his freshly released documentary Applying Pressure: The Off-Season that he has accepted his upcoming retirement, telling the world that he wants to do more features before he steps out.

Back when he mysteriously hinted at his retirement following the release of his studio album The Fall Off, which is coming after The Off-Season, Cole had the world wondering when he would be hanging up his microphone. It's still unclear when exactly Cole will be retiring but in his new documentary, he says that he is at peace with his decision.

"You wanna look back and be like, you didn't work with nobody? You didn't have no songs with nobody and you're just cool with that? No? Okay, so start saying yes to some features," said the rapper in the doc when discussing his legacy. "Similarly, it was like that with letting people know, The Off-Season, It's A Boy, The Fall-Off is coming. Now that the possibility of not doing this shit seems real and I'm at peace with that, don't have a regret."

J. Cole's new documentary launched earlier today and it has already been viewed nearly 500,000 times. In addition to his big week in music, J. Cole is also making his debut as a professional basketball player, signing with the Patriots in Rwanda over the weekend.

Stay tuned for J. Cole's basketball debut and his new album this week!