Bia's about to have the summer on smash, once again, thanks to her new collab with J. Cole. Following the release of Dreamville's D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, the rapper came through with another solid verse proving his versatility outside of his solo work. "London" takes evident inspiration from the UK scene, and Cole even flexes his British accent at various points in his verse.



ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Despite being a seasoned MC with an undisputed legacy, the rapper explained that he was nervous to hop on the joint. The rapper shared a clip of Bia's verse, explaining that she played it for him the verse time they met and he was hypnotized. "She plays me this new song she had just did. Mannnnnnn [mind blown emojis] in that moment I was blown away," he wrote, explaining that the song was stuck in his head for a month. "It was my favorite song and I only heard it one time," he continued.

Cole explained that she later sent it to him before a conversation about him jumping on the song came up. "She hit me recently and sent me the song (she musta knew I wanted to hear it again!!!) and I was just grateful to have it in my possession," he said. "When the thought and conversation came up about me adding a verse, I was excited but genuinely nervous cuz I didn’t even see how the song could be better after what she did to it. I didn’t want to fuck nothing up! I’m grateful I Ended up catching the right wave."

Bia later responded in the comments, writing, "mannnn thank you soo much it’s a HONOR fr!!! [GOAT emoji] We gang now & we love n appreciate u more than u kno."

Check out their new collaboration below.