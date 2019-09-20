Earlier today, the first single off of Gang Starr's upcoming album dropped. It was the first time hearing a new verse from Guru, and of course, with J. Cole on it, it's a reminder of how timeless Gang Starr's music is. Unfortunately, this also means that J. Cole's epic feature run is coming to an end. The Dreamville rapper took to Twitter where he revealed that "Family & Loyalty" will be his last feature ever.



Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

"This a honor to be on this song. NEW Gang Starr," he tweeted. "This is the last feature you’ll hear from me. Thank you to everybody I got to work with during this run."

It wasn't until last year that J. Cole actually began doing features for people. Between 2015 and 2017, hearing Cole as a guest on someone else's song was pretty rare. In 2018, he did a ton of notable features with 6lack, Wale., Jay Rock, Moneybagg Yo, and many others which helped open the floodgates for the uber-collaborative Dreamville project, Revenge Of The Dreams III.

While we might not hear the rapper on anyone else's track, that doesn't mean that we won't hear from him entirely. He had a few projects up his sleeve that he teased in 2018 including a mixtape titled, The Off Season and his sixth studio album, The Fall Off. It's unsure when we could expect it but hopefully, it's sometime in the near future.