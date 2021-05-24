J. Cole's balancing a pro-ball career in Africa where he's currently playing for the Rwanda Patriots and the release of his latest album, The Off-Season. Fans have been waiting for this album for a few years now, especially since it's apparently a precursor to what could be his final album, The Fall Off.



Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

As the rapper continues to pursue his hoop dreams overseas, his team is still pushing the project following its debut atop the Billboard 200. Shortly after the album's release, he offered visuals for the record "amari." The rapper took to Instagram earlier today where he revealed that a new music video for "applying pressure" will be dropping on Tuesday. He shared a grainy photo of himself, presumably a still from the video.

The rapper's latest body of work has produced four of the most streamed songs of the week, according to Billboard. “My Life” featuring 21 Savage and Morray, “Amari,” “Pride Is The Devil,” featuring Lil Baby, and “95 South" all debuted within the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. Along with Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U," the five tracks marked the first time that five songs debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the chart's history.

J. Cole is still doing big numbers, even if he isn't on the traditional promotional campaign. Peep the Dreamville rapper's post below.