J. Cole Raps From The Inside Of A Taxi Cab In The "p u n c h i n ' . t h e . c l o c k" Video

J. Cole treats fans with visuals for yet another standout track from "The Off-Season."

Weeks removed from the release of The Off-Season, J. Cole is still putting in the work to push his latest album as far as possible. The Off-Season dropped to the second spot on the Billboard 200 following the release of Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour, but Cole probably isn't too worried about his chart placement because he reportedly raked in nearly $2 million from the album during its first week.

Still, J. Cole has continued to promote his sixth studio album by dropping music video after music video. Fans have already been treated to the stunning visuals for "a m a r i" and "a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e," yet despite reportedly selecting "m y . l i f e" as The Off-Season's next single, Cole has returned today with the music video for "p u n c h i n ' . t h e . c l o c k."

Similar to the visuals for "a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e," Cole's latest music video is a more grungy and low-fi offering from the Dreamville co-founder, and it's also filmed in New York. Unlike its predecessor, however, there are no cameos from people name-dropped on the song, which is unfortunate because a J. Cole and Damian Lillard link-up would have been really cool to see.

Throughout the short video, Cole catches a taxi and performs his bar-filled verse live from the taxi cab, and the video concludes with him grabbing some food and walking off into the distance. Head back to the top to check out the music video for "p u n c h i n ' . t h e . c l o c k." What other song from The Off-Season do you hope gets the visual treatment next?