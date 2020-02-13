J. Cole and PUMA have officially announced a multi-year partnership just as the brand prepares to launch it's newest basketball sneaker - the PUMA Sky Dreamer. In celebration of the partnership, PUMA and J. Cole released a short film and TV commercial that was concepted and co-directed by Cole himself.

The commercial, a joint PUMA x Dreamville production, will air during Sunday’s NBA All-Star game on TNT but you can catch an early look via the video embedded below.

According to PUMA, The Sky Dreamer is the first of many basketball products that Cole will be involved in before dropping his own Dreamer footwear and apparel coming later this year with PUMA.

“Our partnership with Cole is deep-rooted,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand & Marketing at PUMA. “Cole’s involved in product creation, marketing campaigns and cultural guidance. He is going to be a key player in many of the things we do at PUMA moving forward and we’re excited to work with him not only on a product level but even more importantly as one of our athletes. Cole sits at the intersection of music and sport and represents everything that PUMA stands for as a brand.”

The Sky Dreamer colorway will be available in-stores and online via PUMA.com starting Thursday, February 13th, followed by the "Sky Modern" iteration on Saturday, February 15th. Both will retail for $130. Check out the official images below.

