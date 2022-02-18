J.Cole had a hell of a 2021 with the critically acclaimed The Off-Season release, releases of his Puma signature shoe, the RS-Dreamer, and a wildly successful tour for his latest album. It seems, though, that the Fayetteville legend will have a similar 2022, if not better, as he kicks things off with a bang and ramps up his presence on social media and throughout the industry.

Cole made some noise when he was featured on Benny The Butcher's latest single, "Johnny P's Caddy," as Cole seems to have ignited the start of another feature run. Flash forward to today, and now we have just received the latest product from Cole: the Dreamer x Mitchell & Ness throwback jersey. If you didn't manage to get one of the jerseys priced at $375, well, they're all sold out, so you may want to hit the resell market.

But, on the bright side, to promo and celebrate his latest Dreamer drop, Cole hit Instagram to pay homage to the music OGs and Legends who wore jerseys over the years. In a rare moment of social media engagement, Cole uploaded pictures of Fabolous (of course), Drake, Jay Z, Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys, Lil Bow Wow, Dipset, Diddy, Lil Wayne, the late great Kobe Bryant, his best friend and business partner Ibrahim, and last but not least, a picture of Cole himself at just eleven-years-old





Cole's pictures weren't random as each flick represented a moment in time where Basketball jerseys were the "it" item to have in Hip-Hop as everyone within the culture flaunted their love for the garment, with the fad growing so big that it hit mainstream America and, as Cole showed on his IG, even boy bands were infected with the NBA jersey bug.





Fans couldn't believe their eyes as they witnessed Cole post more than one picture and engage with his feed--even if it was in promotion of his latest collaboration with Mitchell & Ness. But the promo was enough as Cole began trending on Twitter and his jerseys almost immediately selling out as soon as they were released.









Cole may be a veteran in the game at this point, but the demand for the platinum-rapper is as high as it's ever been and, no matter what he puts his stamp on, is sure to garner a ton of impressions, buzz, and money.







