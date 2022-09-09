Ari Lennox's sophomore follow-up to 2019's Shea Butter Baby has been a long time coming, and earlier this year, it almost sounded as if fans may never hear the album. Luckily, after a tumultuous start to 2022, the R&B diva is back and better than ever with a 12-track project, which she has titled age/sex/location, featuring appearances from Lucky Daye, Chlöe, and Summer Walker.

While fans have just begun listening to the new arrival, Lennox's label head, J. Cole, has already shared huge praise and a co-sign over on Twitter.

Ari Lennox and J. Cole performing in 2021 -- Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"Ari Lennox album phenomenal," the 37-year-old wrote early on Friday (September 9) morning. "Shit make me feel 14 again, like when I heard 'Songs In A Minor,'" he added, praising his artist's work to what Alicia Keys crafted on her debut LP in 2001.

The project contains tracks like "Fallin'," "Piano & I," and "A Woman's Worth," and took home a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album, Soul Train Music Award for Best R&B/Soul Album, and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Album, among other accolades.

Keys went on to release other projects such as As I Am, The Diary of Alicia Keys, HERE, and most recently, the deluxe version of 2021's KEYS, only raking in more flowers with each new release.

Lennox, for her part, shared a 5-track EP the week before age/sex/location hit DSPs, and around that same time, a video of her and Cole excitedly talking about her work in the studio surfaced online – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

