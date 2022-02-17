Kanye West has been very vocal on social media over the last few days. His attacks against Pete Davidson and the media have been quite frantic, and fans are wondering what this is all going to lead to. Of course, he is supposed to be dropping an album in the next few days, however, your guess is as good as ours when it comes to whether or not this is actually going to be released on time.

Luckily, fans have had some polished Kanye content to consume over the last couple of days. Of course, we are talking about his new Netflix doc called "Jeen-Yuhs" which was made with the help of comedian and videographer Coodie, who had been following Kanye around since all the way back in 2002.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Via Getty

Numerous fans and artists have been watching the documentary, and they have lauded it for having numerous inspirational passages. J. Cole was one of the artists who couldn't help but marvel at the doc, and today, Cole took to social media to showcase his inspiration for the very first episode.

"Thank you for this @kanyewest @coodierock phenomenal vulnerable powerful sad inspirational insightful wonderful masterful," Cole wrote. "Grateful to have watched."





With two more episodes to go, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the series plays out. Considering the success of episode 1, we should be in for a real treat.